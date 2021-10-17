TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $64.10. Approximately 25,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 732,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,760,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

