TD Securities Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$53.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$19.44 and a 12-month high of C$48.87.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

