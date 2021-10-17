TD Securities Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$53.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.50.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$19.44 and a 12-month high of C$48.87.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
