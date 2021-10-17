Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $3.40 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

TEF stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $8,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 620,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 1,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 614,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 566,841 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

