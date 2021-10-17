Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Up 57.5% in September

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. New Street Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.41.

Shares of Telstra stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,440. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. Telstra has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.8813 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Telstra’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

