TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

TIXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

TIXT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 110,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,408. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. Research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

