TEMCO (TEMCO) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $17.60 million and $1.55 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00072628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00106073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,938.73 or 1.00377530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.11 or 0.06218311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025506 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

