TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
OTCMKTS TRRVF opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.
About TerraVest Industries
