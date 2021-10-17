TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

OTCMKTS TRRVF opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

