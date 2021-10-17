The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

NYSE:BK opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

