The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 470,796 shares.The stock last traded at $21.17 and had previously closed at $21.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.