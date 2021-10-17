The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €42.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.00 ($44.71).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is €31.09 and its 200 day moving average is €33.17.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.