The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

