The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 6,010 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Health Catalyst worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,532.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.