The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 12,296 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 836.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

