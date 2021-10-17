The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Shares of VICR opened at $148.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.94. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $149.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,808,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,194,155.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,081 shares of company stock worth $21,498,588 over the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

