The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 43.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $699,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,449 shares of company stock worth $10,200,586 in the last 90 days.

OLO stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

