The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

