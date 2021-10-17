The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.51 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Veracyte worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $160,015,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 81.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 428,450 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $19,726,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veracyte by 6.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,005,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,121,000 after purchasing an additional 313,833 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth $11,420,000.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

