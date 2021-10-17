The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 141 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

DOOR stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

