The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of iRobot worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRobot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.