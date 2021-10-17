The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.30% of The New York Times worth $606,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The New York Times by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 362,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in The New York Times by 177.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 127.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.