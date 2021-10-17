The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.69 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.62.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

