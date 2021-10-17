Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Given Hold Rating at National Bankshares

National Bankshares reiterated their hold rating on shares of Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of C$2.43 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86. The stock has a market cap of C$414.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.50.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.