Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.070-$22.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.90 billion-$35.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.06 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.160-$21.160 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $599.55.

Shares of TMO opened at $582.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $568.00 and a 200-day moving average of $515.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

