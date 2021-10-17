TheStreet Upgrades Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of CDEV opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 67.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 38.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

