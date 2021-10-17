TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at KeyCorp

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $606.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $17.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

