Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Update

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TSIB remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. 9,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $8,017,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $7,501,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,432,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

