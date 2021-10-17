Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

