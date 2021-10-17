Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSRX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $485,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,946,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $11,919,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $194,000.

NASDAQ:FSRX opened at $9.70 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

