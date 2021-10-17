Toronto Dominion Bank Has $605,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517,440 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.