Toronto Dominion Bank Has $936,000 Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,269,000 after buying an additional 589,470 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

DEI opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

