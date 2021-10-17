Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth about $846,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth about $3,940,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of GIG stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

