Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,368 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

