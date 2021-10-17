Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,326 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Shares of GD opened at $208.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $208.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.81.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

