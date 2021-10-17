Toroso Investments LLC Buys 337 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,217,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,787 shares of company stock worth $151,807,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $270.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,505.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

