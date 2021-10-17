Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.