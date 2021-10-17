Toroso Investments LLC Invests $474,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,100,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 14.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $171.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.