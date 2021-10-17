Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $164.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

