Toroso Investments LLC Sells 868 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $70.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

