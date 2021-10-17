Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $51.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMLF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TRMLF traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $35.66. 13,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.5429 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

