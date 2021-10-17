TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NRDY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

