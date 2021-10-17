Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $174.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $123.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.