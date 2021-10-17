TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of TravelCenters of America worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TA opened at $54.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $799.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

