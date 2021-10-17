Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tredegar by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Tredegar during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

TG stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

