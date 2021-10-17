Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $844.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.