Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $63,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

