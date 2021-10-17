Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,656 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Aravive were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 280.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Aravive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.07.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

