Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 342,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.