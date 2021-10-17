Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

