Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $467.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $467.65.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE TWLO opened at $353.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,885,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 19.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

