Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of €84.00 ($98.82).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UBSFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

